Friends and loved ones are advised of the passing of the heart of his family, Lessroy Kishawn Francis Gumbs, who was born May 7, 1992, on the beautiful island of St. Thomas.
Lessroy started his early education at Jane E. Tuitt Elementary School. In the 4th grade, he moved to Nisky Moravian School, where he graduated in the top 10 of the Class of 2006. During high school, Lessroy relocated to California with his maternal aunt, Raechel Morris, and attended Mount Miguel High School in San Diego.
Everywhere he went, Lessroy shined. The star of the basketball team, he was also a stellar student. In 2009, Lessroy was among students from across the country --- a special selected few --- who were allowed to travel to Washington, D.C., to visit the White House as part of the National Young Leaders Conference, an honor he was proud to have been bestowed.
A tragic accident that left his leg broken in two places caused Lessroy to undergo surgery several times. Out of school for two months, Lessroy still graduated from Mount Miguel High School with honors at the top of his class in 2010, despite these major setbacks. Lessroy received a full scholarship to the University of Southern California-Riverside.
He joined the Navy in 2012 and he proudly served for eight years. One of his proudest naval accomplishments came when Lessroy “presented his colors” at the 44th inauguration of President Barack Obama. Lessroy had a giant heart, and an intense, limitless love for his family. During hurricanes Irma and Maria, Lessroy was determined to help his family and his beautiful Virgin Islands. As we recall, he caught four planes from San Diego where he was stationed, and then caught a ride on the barge from Puerto Rico to St. Thomas, bringing a barrage of supplies to his family and so many neighbors and friends. The long trip made him only able to stay four days, in which he filled with helping neighbors and friends move giant trees from their yards and assisting in any way he could.
He was an active member of the New Life Baptist Church, Spring Valley, California, and the Kingdom Life International Christian Center. Lessroy was a gem to those who knew him, and all that did can attest to his character, infectious smile, and love for others. He will be sorely missed.
He was survived by his parents, Rosemarie and Lessley Gumbs; companion, Dr. Malori Callender;
sisters, Shamara Capitolin-Gumbs, Lessley-Ann Gumbs, and Shezlyn Gumbs; brothers, Tyrone Gumbs and Troy Gumbs; brother-in-law, Elderfield Roberts; adopted brothers, Javid Boyce, Wayne Brown, Carl Samuel, and Shaquille Dupont; nephews, Calvert Charleswell Jr., Jaden Pascal, and Eliel Roberts; nieces, Anayah Egege, Elaisha Roberts and Elana Roberts; godson, Sehdale Gabriel Jr. “SJ”; godparents, Jean Frett, Avril Williams, Anthony Williams, and Brenda Hendricks; uncles, Jefferson Thomas, Quincy Gumbs, Harris Richardson, Jerome Gumbs, Kenneth Richardson, John Gumbs, and Andrew Gumbs; aunts, Raechel Russell, Linda Gumbs, Verna Bryan, Patricia Alfred; aunts-in-law, Sonia Gumbs, Corine Thomas, Bertha Gumbs, and Arlette Gumbs; uncle-in-law, Joseph Alfred; cousins, DeQuan, Alana and Isaiah Thomas and children, Bianka Graneau-Todman and children, Gilda and Steve Smith and children, Alicia Richardson and children, Anthony and Anderson Williams and children, Maureen and Marcus Harley and children, Miriam and Ian Niles and children, Leroy and Charity Venzen and children, Charnissa Richardson, Ken Smith and children, Brandon and Lorraine Richardson and children, Clevon Connor, Keanu Richardson and family, Quincia, Quincy, Quinson, Abigail, Kevina, and Jobern Gumbs and children, Andrew and Andrea Russell, Dahlia Richardson, Linver Richardson, Laureen, Danette, Vernel, Berecia Gumbs, Doreen, Sarah, John Richardson, and Patsy St. Hilaire.
He was also survived by special friends and adopted family, Khadijah Sheridan, Dale Richards, Kwameka “Sha Sha” Brown and family, Ference Tongue and family, Ashley Estrada and family, Joan Brooks and family, the St. Martin family, the Dupont family, the Webbe family, Audrey Smith and family, Gwendolyn Ryan and family, the entire Charleswell family, the USS New Orleans family and other friends and family too numerous to mention.
The funeral service for Lessroy Kishawn Francis Gumbs is as follows: The first viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services on St. Thomas.
The second viewing is from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, with the homegoing service at 11 a.m. at Kingdom Life International Christian Center, St. Thomas. Interment will be at Smith Bay Memorial Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.