Family and friends are advised of the death of Lester George Sonny, who passed away at the age of 37 on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Sonny; and sister, Tisha Sonny.
Lester was survived by his mother, Bonnibelle Bernadette Sonny; sisters, Charlotte Sonny-Plaskett, Natasha Sonny-Williams; fiance, Tonya Connor; son, Tejahnye Sonny; and daughters, Teliya Sonny and Teaira Sonny.
He was also survived by his brothers-in-law, Corbin Plaskett, Allan Williams; nieces, K’quanisha Williams, Allanah Williams, Tynah Kerr; nephews, Akquan Williams, Allan Williams Ii , Adoani Kerr; his aunts, Agatha-Lily Sammy, Lucy Sammy, Henrietta Edwards, Marie James, Jeanine Bernard; uncles, Joe Sammy, Lester Sammy, Joe-Louis Sammy, Chris Crafton, Carlton Crafton; cousins, Francisca-(Cica) Benjamin, Bernadette (Bernie) Benjamin, Newton Benjamin, Susan Benjmain, Marjorie Sammie-Francis, Laureen Sammy, Nile Sammy, Raissa Sammy, Olive Adjayeb, Enda Adjayeb, Cutherbert Adjayeb, Lisa Sammy, Adella Aubert Sammy-Jankie, Job Aubert, Valentina Aubert, Luanna Sammy, Shadrack Deliah, Ebonie Barrow-Caesar, Deanna Bernard and Dominic, Naploi, Jeffrey Lulu and Magnus Brai, Stephen and Nicole Barrow, and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
He was also survived by special friends, Monique and Courtney Jacobs, Rosie Rodriquez-Mcdowell, Darren “Nyah” Kerr, Sokotto and Camal Clendinen, Shimoi Vanholten, David and Tisha Gonzalez, Frederick and Ann Smith, Liza and Scott Gallagher, the Modeste family, and the Williams and Plaskett families.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Chapel of Eternal Peace at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home in Houston, Texas.
