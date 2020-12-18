Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Lew A. Daniel Sr., also known as “Knocker,” on Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. Lew was called home peacefully at the age of 63.
Lew lived a very happy life for many years on St. John. He was employed with the V.I. Fire Service as a firefighter for 20 years. His outgoing personality and generous nature were distinctive and will be remembered by all of his family and friends. His willingness to always assist those in need will always be remembered.
Lew was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Daniel and Osee Lockhart Daniel; and son, Ren Daniel.
He was survived by his wife, Marilyn Daniel; daughters, Deneé and Cindell Daniel, Tara Johnson; son, Lew Daniel Jr.; and grandchildren, Ciniya and Civonté Powell.
He will be greatly and lovingly missed by all who knew him, but especially by his sister, Joset Daniel; brothers, Lawrence and Len Daniel; and many other family and close friends.
The funeral service will take place Saturday, Dec. 19, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Guests are asked to wear denim in celebration of Lew’s favorite color.
For the benefit of family members, supporters and well-wishers who will not be able to attend the service, livestreaming will be available.
