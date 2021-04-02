LewDennis Smith
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved LewDennis Smith of Tortola, BVI, who died March 14, 2021.
Dennis, as he is affectionately known, was born July 3, 1931. He was the 11th of 13 children born to the late Rosanna Helena Turnbull Smith and Henry Alexander Smith.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Christina Cooper, Hilda Dawson, Bellencita Jones, Florence Parson, Ilva Simmonds, and Eugenita and Helena Smith; and his brothers, Alfredo, Charles Ernest, Lewis and Vaneco Smith.
Dennis died at the home of his beloved niece, Eugenita “Jenny” Thomas, who cared for him in St. Thomas and leaves behind his sole surviving brother, Geraldine “Gerald” Smith.
He was survived by a number of nephews, Patrick Steven Austin, Walter Crandall, Franklin Jones Jr., Glanville and Rudel Parson, Lawford Simmonds, and Irvin and Winston Smith. He was also survived by nieces, Cynthia Brown, Denise Haly, Eva Simmonds Johnson, Yvette Parson Mathias, Rosiley Smith-Paquette, Brenda Lee Parson, Louett Smith Penn, Julie Scatliffe, Jenadine Simmonds, Deseree, Melba, Monica, Monique, Patricia and Sharon Smith, Iona Thomas, Nelda Todman, Mernice Vanterpool and Berniece Wiltshire; and great-nieces and nephews and other extended family too numerous to mention.
The first viewing and memorial service will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home in St. Thomas. The second viewing and memorial service will be Saturday, April 10, at Davis Funeral Home in Tortola, BVI, from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Cane Garden Bay Public Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, the family requests that masks be worn at all times and that social distancing be adhered to.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home on St. Thomas and Davis Funeral Home on Tortola.
