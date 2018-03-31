Lewis Arthur Stern of St. Thomas, USVI, passed March 14, 2018, in Beth Sholom Village in Virginia Beach. He was 83 and suffered from Parkinson’s disease.
Lou was a wonderful husband to Marie-Louise Burnett; father of Isobel Stern Bartel of Chesapeake, Gillian Stern, Emily Stern and Tom Stern; grandfather of Jacob, Ben, Sam, Madeline, Jack, Sally Jane, Lucien, Niall and Delia; father-in-law of Bill, Scott and Genie; brother of Margery; brother-in-law of Sandy and Audrey; uncle of Andrew, Gary, Phil Nobel, Lynique, Gianni, Gianna, Lyanna Smalls, Lynaud Jr., Loretta, Leilani and Anaise Burnett; and stepfather of Quentin and Brian Ertel. Born In Alliquippa, Pa., on April 28, 1934, he was the eldest child of John and Belle Stern.
He received bachelor and law degrees from Yale University, New Haven, Conn., and clerked for Chief Judge Charles Clark on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Lou moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where with his first wife and law school classmate Jane raised their family. During Lou’s legal career of nearly four decades at Fried, Frank LLP in New York, he was a corporate law partner and also did pro bono civil rights work. After retiring, he moved to St. Thomas, and worked as CFO of Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. He married Marie-Louise and fully retired in 2002.
A competitive runner in high school and college, he returned to the sport in his 40s as a member of the Prospect Park Track Club, winning many awards on the Masters Circuit. His taste was eclectic in art and culture. As a board member of the non-profit Arts Alive at Tillett Gardens in St. Thomas, he promoted the joy of visual and performing arts.
The Caribbean was a happy place for Lou. An avid reader of history and politics, he often took his reading to Magens Bay Beach with visiting grandchildren who chuckled when he sang and told corny jokes. He loved to sail and until his illness was a member of the St Thomas Yacht Club, where he challenged others to an “old man tennis game.”
His philanthropic activity with St. Thomas Rotary II Club included operating a soup kitchen and fundraising for the Salvation Army. He was an active member of the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas.
His spirit and intellect will be missed by his family and friends. The family gives special thanks to those who provided support and loving care for Lou in his final months. They include Carol Riddlehoover of Virginia, and her team of helpers, the staffs of Beth Sholom Village and Freda H. Gordon Hospice & Palliative Care. We especially thank Lou’s personal physician and friend, Dr. Robin Ellett and Dr. Howard Griffith, for their support.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 23, in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, Va.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8 at the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas, USVI. Marilu will receive friends at Lilienfeld House (across from the Synagogue) immediately after services.
In lieu of flowers, his family welcomes contributions in Lou’s honor to Community Foundation of VI (CFVI), P.O. Box 11790, St. Thomas V.I., 00801 and the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas, P.O. Box 266, St.Thomas, V.I., 00804.
