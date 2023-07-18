Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Lewis E. Nicholls on July 1, 2023, at the age of 58 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Lewis E. Nicholls is survived by his mother, Elaine Nicholls; sisters, Vinora Nicholls, Dyllis Nicholls – Brown, Miriam Osborne – Elliot, Letecia Nicholls, Lisa Nicholls- Petersen; brother, Robert Nicholls; nieces, Starleana Arnold, Le’Niece Brown, Raeniecia Brown; nephews, Edwin Arnold, Imani Grazette; great niece, Nya Arnold; great nephew, Jahmari Arnold; aunts, Genevieve Daniel, Mona Shaw, Elma Shaw, Clyna Shaw; uncles, Clayton Joseph, Walter Joseph, Charles Joseph, Melvin Bailey; special cousins, Eustace Daniel, Joanne Daniel, Sandra Joseph, Carol Joseph - Samuel, Cheryl Joseph, Jeanette Joseph, Franklin Joseph, Candia Joseph, David Rayne, Maxine Rayne, Andrew Rayne, Francene Rayne, Walter Rayne Jr, Jenner Rayne.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Wesley Methodist Church. Viewing will be held at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
