The family of Ligia “Lee” Angela Torres regrets having to announce her passing on June 21, 2021.
Ligia was born on March 27, 1948. Lee attended Dober Elementary School, followed by the Commandant Gade Elementary School. Her high school years were spent at Charlotte Amalie High School. Her love of travel led her to reside in many places including Puerto Rico, twice in New York, Tortola, Philadelphia and Miami.
She is known to have been excellent at swimming and diving.
She was preceded in death by her father, Guillermo Torres (a military veteran); grandmother, Amelia Victoria Abbott; grandfather, Ludwig Smith; uncles, James Smith, Ogard Smith, Ronald Farara Sr. and Jose Ocana Sr.; aunts, Ellen Farara, Naomi Smith, Iva Ocana Vessup and Ivy O’Neal; sister-in-Law, Jeanette Saldana; cousins, Kenneth Smith, Jose “Angel” Titley and Claris Smith.
She was survived by her mother, Emma T. Smith; uncle and aunt, Roosevelt Sr. and Durene Smith; sisters, Milagros Saldana, Felicita Richards and Germaine Vanterpool; brothers, Enrique Saldana and Miguel Saldana; brothers-in-law, Albert H. Richards Sr. and Vincent Vanterpool; sister-in-law, Susie Wong Saldana; nephews, Vince Vanterpool, John A. Richards III, Albert H. Richards Jr., Jerome Saldana and Ramon Saldana; nieces, Genia Vanterpool, Amber Richards Lake, Serene Saldana, and Nicole Saldana; immediate cousins, James “Junior” Smith, Jose Ocana, Freddie Ocana, Ogard Smith Jr, Phillip Smith, Mitchell Smith, Roosevelt Smith Jr., Ian Seymour Smith, Ronald Smith, Arthur Titley, Ronald Farara Jr., Mikey Farara, Patrick Smith, Nicholas Smith, Nidia Ocana Frett, Diana Ocana McKay, Mary Ocana, Faye Smith Penn, Delores Smith Sebastian, Recia Smith Robin, Kim Doanne, Isallmore “Jazz” Farara George, Mirta Farara Williams and Heather Farara; and special friends, Sylvia Thomas, Stephanie Forte and Florence.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, followed by the service at 11 a.m. at Turnbull’s.
Interment will be private.
Family and friends are encouraged to offer their love and support by sharing a special memory or message at the funeral or by sending it to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com. Please put Tribute for Ligia “Lee” Torres in the subject line.
Attendees are encouraged to wear colors of their choice. Due to COVID-19 and Health Department guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn by attendees.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
