Lilette Adora Halliday-Christian
We regret to announce the passing of Lilette Adora Halliday-Christian, aka Willie, who died May 26, 2021.
She was survived by her husband, Raphael Christian; son, Rasheed E. Rodgers; daughters, Hilarine P. Halliday, Desiree C. Halliday and D.Tamina Halliday-Ametsitsi; son-in-law, Divine Ametsitsi; grandchildren, Andre Benjamin Jr., Tyrone Halliday, Felecia Halliday, Kyanna Halliday, Tarique Caesar, Tejourn Caesar, Tiquan Caesar, Sadia Riley, Miniek Riley and Jayden Ametsitsi; brother, Horatio Crawford (wife) Esther; sisters, Ione Edwards, Viola King, Ena Simon (husband) Elmore, Ursula Halliday, and Arabella Glasford, (husband) Joe; 14 nephews, Robert Martin, Jeffrey Martin, Albert Martin Jr., Steve Martin, Livingstone Martin, Ricaldo Edwards, Walter Edwards, Brian Davis, Denroy Simon, Glen Simon, Sylvester Halliday, Ron Halliday, Joseph Woodley and Andrew Crawford; and 14 nieces, Valerie Jackson, Julieth Bliss, Agnes Martin, Kishma Martin, T’sheba Martin, Carol Marquis, Arlene Ihegie, Sheron Morrissey, Jennifer George, Denise Mcgeary, Beverly Veira, Pamela Veira, Denise Glasford and Kenya Hudson.
The viewing will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Eric O. Hamm
The family announces the passing of Eric O. Hamm, better known as Timmy, age 84, who went on to heaven on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in St. Thomas, USVI.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Alfredo A. James Jr.
He leaves behind daughter, Monique M. Hamm; son, Eric V. Hamm Jr., aka Timmy; brother, Leslie A. Hamm; grandchildren, Jadijah and Jalijah Hamm; cousins, Bernice S., Deborah P., Desiree E. Gomez, Alma D. Snyder, Vincent, Stephen and Felicia Gomez, Rochelle Gomez, Lambert Wood, Sherrice Payne and Kalen William; nieces, Vanessa James, Alexis-Marie Hamm and Ruthlynn Hamm and Yolanda Hamm; nephews, Giovanni A. and Nigel A. Hamm, and Nikkita James; sister-in-law, Esther James, Marjorie Henry, Dorothy, Elodia and Joan Williams; and brother-in-law, Evers S. Williams Jr.
The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Tributes can be sent to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com no later than today.
The funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral and Crematory Services.
Melvin Geraldo Abramson Sr.
Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Melvin Geraldo Abramson Sr., also known as Mellie, who passed away May 18, 2021, at the age of 76 on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Muriel Cline; and father, Elmo Abramson; son, Mario (Shango) Abramson Sr.; brothers, Alvin Abramson, Carl Burly, and Antonio Amey; and sisters-in-law, Constancia Sewer and Lenora Sewer.
He was survived by his wife, Geraldine S. Abramson; sons, Melvin (Jah), Marvin (Vital) and Murvin (Moosie) Abramson; stepson, Ralph (Tony) Lanclos III; brothers, Curt Renaldo Burly, and Wilbur, Austin and Murvin Abramson; sisters-in-law, Lucille and Adell Payner; daughters-in-law, Scherill, Julia and Allison Abramson; stepdaughter-in-law, Sidonia Lanclos; brothers-in-law, Raoul and Franklin Sewer; sister-in-law, Josephine Sewer; granddaughter, Tikara V. Abramson; stepgranddaughter, Latifah and Siquoia Lanclos; stepgrandsons, Shaquille, Rashaad, Nikai and Josiah Lanclos; grandsons, Melvin III (Jay), Jarit (Chris), Murvin Jr. (Pappie), Mekhi, Malachi, Mario Jr. and Malik Abramson; great-granddaughters, Mea and Janigh Abramson, and Zyriah V. Callaway; stepgreat-granddaughter, Aria Greenhow; great-grandsons, Jamal, Karmelo, Jaheem and Jacobi Abramson, and Kaiden R. Linton; stepgreat-grandson, Lamar Lanclos, Amavi Greenhow and Rohsai Soto; special relatives and friends, Jennifer Sanchez, Cletis Clendinen, Alphonso Al Shoy, Blackie Testamark, Gilkes Christopher, Lorenzo Diaz Jr., Charles George, Amey, Cito Dawson, Corinne Smith, Judith Todman, Rita Clyne James, Dana Huntt, Racquel Penn, Benjamin Oliver and Ulla Muller kitchen staff, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service that will be held at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Friday, June 11, 2021. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with services following at 10 a.m.
Interment is at the veterans section at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
