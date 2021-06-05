We regret to announce the passing of Lilette Adora Halliday-Christian, also known as Willie, who died May 26, 2021.
She was survived by her husband, Raphael Christian; son, Rasheed E. Rodgers; daughters, Hilarine P. Halliday, Desiree C. Halliday, D. Tamina Halliday-Ametsitsi; son-in-law, Divine Ametsitsi; grandchildren, Andre Benjamin Jr., Tyrone Halliday, Felecia Halliday, Kyanna Halliday, Tarique Caesar, Tejourn Caesar, Tiquan Caesar, Sadia Riley, Miniek Riley, Jayden Ametsitsi; brother, Horatio Crawford (wife) Esther; sisters, Ione Edwards, Viola King, Ena Simon (husband) Elmore, Ursula Halliday, Arabella Glasford, (husband) Joe; 14 nephews, Robert Martin, Jeffrey Martin, Albert Martin Jr., Steve Martin, Livingstone Martin, Ricaldo Edwards, Walter Edwards, Brian Davis, Denroy Simon, Glen Simon, Sylvester Halliday, Ron Halliday, Joseph Woodley, Andrew Crawford; and 14 nieces, Valerie Jackson, Julieth Bliss, Agnes Martin, Kishma Martin, T’sheba Martin, Carol Marquis, Arlene Ihegie, Sheron Morrissey, Jennifer George, Denise Mcgeary, Beverly Veira, Pamela Veira, Denise Glasford, Kenya Hudson.
The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
