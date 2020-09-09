We regret to announce the passing of Lilian Brookes, who died Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Marvo Russell; sons, Leonard Normil Samuel, John James; grandchildren, Tanesha Russell, Tafarai Francis, Brittney James, Samuel James, David James, Brandon James, and Peter James; great-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, including D’Andre Paul, Lae’la Francis, and Taraia Francis; special friends, the Queen Louis Home family, Hector Francis, Bernice Francis, Pastor Kerby, Ira Mills, David Stevens, Austin Sterling, Ernie Pennyfeather, and Sydney Brathwaite.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
