Relatives and friends it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Lilian Naomi Miller, who died Oct. 2, 2021, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Miller. She leaves to mourn her 10 children: sons, Bishop Dr. Lester Emanuel in Antigua, Liston “Rex” Emanuel in Connecticut, Terrence Miller in Antigua, Roy A Miller, Lindell Kendy Miller in Jacksonville, Fla., Charles Miller, Junior Miller, Lincoln Miller, Norman Curtis Miller; and daughter, Celestina Ilma Appleton in Pennsylvania.
She is also survived by 34 grandchildren, Steve, Lester, Leslie, Louie, Al, Shourn, Dorn and Kaunda Emanuel, Jackie Micheal-Havens, Cheryl Christian, Tulip Annette Appleton, Kenville and Curtis Matthew, Jerry, Josh, Jassim Miller, Jamaal, Jahmai, and Jahleel Miller, Jessica Miller-Henry, Mikhail, Amiery, and Zephaniah Miller, Brian Wade, Charis Kamal and Elijah Miller, Junior Miller II, Josette Miller-Leatherwood, Anthony, Raheem, Jonae, Lincoy, and Jada Miller, 47 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her daughters-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Clara Emanuel, Amelda Miller, Alexandrina Claudine Miller, Bernadette Miller and Nanyamka Thompson-Miller; her sisters, Octavia Issac and Lorna Joseph in Antigua and Cassilda Joseph in St. Croix; her nieces, Cynthia Alexander and Lavern Simon, Tezel Samuel and Karen Issac, Donna Marie Chatham, Judy Fray Issac, Addilane Volda Farrell, Voncelle Gilead, Verna Sealey, Islyn Malvey Daniel; her nephews, Patrick Alexander, Asbert Fredricks, David and Dillon Issac; her godchild, Jackie Lawrence; cousins, Eustace Joseph, Fredrika Watson, Ethlyn Byers, Carolie George, Rosan and Robroy Joseph; special friends, Pastor Adelyn Stanley, Carmen Sibily and family, Susannah Lake, Eltira Scattliffe, Bernie Joseph, Dr. Alfred Heath and staff, Inez Edwards, Hilderine George, Judith Meyers, Nellie L. Rogers, Rosalind Charles, Caretaker; Glancina Richards.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Memorial Moravian Church on Wednesday, Oct. 27, beginning with the viewing at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Memorial Moravian Cemetery at Hospital Ground.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home of St. Thomas.
