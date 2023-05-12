Family and friends mourn the passing of Liliana Henry who passed on May 6, 2023.
Ms. Henry is survived by her mother, Liliane Henry; children, Henry Chidnalie, Henry Schnaider, Henry Robinson, Nelson Jamal Charleverin; brothers, Wanito Henry and family, Wagler Henry and family, Wanecer Henry and family; sisters, France Marie Henry and family, Missoule Fenelon family; aunt, Louisiane Henry; cousins, Yvette and family, Wilson and family, Maurice and family, Jean Bernad and family, Deniese and family, Olinpcia and family, Rosemène and family, Noula, Sonel, Beatrice Yvna, Patrick and family, Ernso, Maxo, Evelyn and family; nieces and nephews, Jean Wilson Henry, Wensley Henry, Davidson Henry, Kimberling Henry, Shenaya Henry, Wensley Henry, Johanna Henry, Ysenia lily star Henry, Waderveson Henry, Shyneilene Henry jerika sylvain, Naika Henry, Kerliny Edward, Nehissa Henry, Floreson martial, Berlandine Elasmé, SaNDiana Elasmé.
The viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment Private.
Funeral arrangements were made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
