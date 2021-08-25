It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Lillian Agatha Amy Smith, who died on Aug. 8, 2021.
She was preceded in death by mothers, Justina Harrigan and Racheal Foy; father, William Amy; husband, James I. Smith; son, Joseph Smith; daughter, Janice Smith.
She is survived by daughters, Marva Smith-Ramirez, Marcia Smith-Nickeo, and Lillian Smith; son, Alvin Smith; sister, Idalia Forbes (Dally); granddaughters, Laurel Parker (Peggy), Tiffany, Valencia and Jamisha Smith, Barbara Davis-Stephens (Mickey), Tamika Nickeo; grandsons, Michael Davis Jr. (Ragga), Akeam Davis (Yag), Alvin Smith Jr., Jeremy Lambert and Josiah Smith; nieces, Sharon and Cheryl Amy, Arlene and Charlene Forbes; nephews, Lionel, Myron, Uriel Amy, Sonny and Reuben Forbes; daughter-in-law, Joanne Lambert; and son-in-law, Edward Nickeo.
The first viewing is Monday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to begin at 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist. Interment is at Western Cemetery No.1.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.