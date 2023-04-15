Lillian Cassilda Burke Aubrey
It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Lillian Cassilda Burke Aubrey, a Coki Point matriarch of Danish descent, who was 101 years old. She was a beloved mother and grandmother better known as Mama or Miss Lilly.
She is survived by her children, Cleone Berkeley, Leona Chinnery, Arlington Aubrey Sr., Alfred Aubrey, Elaine Aubrey, Allen Aubrey Sr., Clarice Williams, Julie Elliott; her brother, Carle A. Birch; 33 grandchildren, Alvie Rhymer, Arlene Rhymer, Alvis Rhymer, Cathleen Simon, Adalene Harbert, Eston Turnbull, Nekia Turnbull, Kevin Turnbull, Harold Goodings, Bernice Elliott, Beatricia Chinnery, Domingo Chinnery Jr., Lavern Perry, Arlington Aubrey Jr., Echo Jones, Nicole Aubrey, Allen Aubrey Jr., Aaron Aubrey, Anna Aubrey, Sean Peters, Jamal Peters, Sharette Peters, Monalisa Peters, Orlando Peters Jr., Carol Peters, Wayne Peters, Clayton Williams Jr., Keimo Williams, Kelly Williams, Christal Blackmon, Devorn Elliott, Hugh Elliott Jr., Daniel Elliott, as well as 134 great-grandchildren, a host of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 19, at the Blyden Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. The service will be held on Thursday, April 20, at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation with a viewing at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at the East End Cemetery, Coki Point.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802. Office: 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
