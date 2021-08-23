Lillian Eugenie Friday
We announce the passing of Lillian Eugenie Friday on Aug. 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. She was born Jan. 22, 1931.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Luke’s Anglican Church with the service at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Left to mourn her loss are her husband of 67 years, Clement Friday Sr.; her children, Jennifer of Georgia, Lilrose (Sydney) of Georgia, Clement Jr. (Janet) of New York, John (Pat) of Florida, Karen of Florida, and Gerard (Charmaine) of Bermuda; stepdaughter, Chantel (Ronald); grandchildren, Ibatash, Nikia, Vahn, Pamela, Olivia, John Patrick, (Emily), Jonathan, Andre, Nicholas Jr., Nicole, Nikkiah, Alshante, Joel, Sydney, Crystal and Clement; and several great-grandchildren.
She also leaves behind her aunt, Renetta of Barbuda; her brother, James of Antigua; and her sister, Rebecca of St. Croix. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, especially the remaining two “L”s, Lydia and Lucinda; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends, especially her lifetime friend Helena. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Nicholas Sr.; sister, Launey; and her brother, John.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services of St. Thomas. Mask and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Richard T. Beers
It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Richard T. Beers on July 22, 2021, in St. Thomas, V.I.
Rich was born Jan. 27, 1959, in St. Thomas, V.I. He was raised in St. Thomas and attended All Saints Cathedral School and graduated with high honors in 1977. He was also a National Merit Scholar and a Presidential Scholar. Rich attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and earned a bachelor of science degree in art and design. Upon completion of his degree, he moved back to St. Thomas and worked for architectural firms.
Rich was a highly intelligent, kind, generous and compassionate person with a great sense of humor. He loved reading, animals, playing the electric bass and especially working on developing software on his computer. Rich was often the “go to” person whenever his family, friends and colleagues encountered a difficult computer issue. And, without hesitation, Rich would solve the problem. Most of all, Rich loved his family and friends. We loved him very much and will miss him tremendously.
Rich was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Smith; his father, George Beers; and his stepfather, David Smith. He is survived by his stepmother, Luisa Beers; sisters, Tracey Jackson and Tina Brunt; brothers-in-law, Mike Jackson and Shane Brunt; niece and nephew, Gabriella Brunt and Alex Brunt; and several other family members.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Monique Joseph
The family of Monique Joseph announces her passing at her residence on Aug. 4, 2021.
She was survived by her sons, Patrick Bijou, Jimmy Bijou and family, Walton Moore, Lou Fill Joseph, Kenford Harry and Kenley Harry and family; daughter-in-law, Monique Burris; granddaughters, Tanisha Robinson, Aamaal Berhan, Amaya Bijou, Raquel Harry, Aiyana Moore, Jaleah Bijou and Ayvah Smith; grandsons, Javonte Oxner, Aqil Moore and Kymani Harry; great-grandson, Javonte Oxner Jr.; great-granddaughters, Jaliyah Marie Oxner and Jenesis Christian Oxner; adopted daughter, Germayne Gonsalves Malone; adopted grandson, Aiden Malone; best friend of many years, Clemencia Van Heyningen; and special friends, Andrew and Joycelyn Malone, Doreen Fleming, Felicit Peters, Gloria Gumbs, Marie E. Honore, Marisela Davis, Davius Corelien and Orpah Barbel Samanda Norgilles; and daughters, Chirle, Chirlen, Chirlande and Sofia Plaisimond, and Veronica Glasgow. Monique was also survived by many other friends.
Monique worked with the Health Department for a few years before starting her own business selling food from her mobile truck and later as a V.I. Lottery dealer.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Anna’s Retreat. The service will follow immediately after. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.