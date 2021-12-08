It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lillian Norma Plaskett. She died Nov. 18, 2021.
Lillian Norma Plaskett was preceded in death by her mother, Alvara Jackson; and father, Reuben Jackson; and son, Maxwell Plaskett; brother, Louis Jackson; special nephew, Lionel Jackson Sr.; adoptive children, Debra (Debbie) Liburd; and special cousins, Alexander Wiltshire (Ellick).
She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Vanterpool, Joan Thomas, and Hilda Anthony; daughters, Laverne Roberts, Maxine Plaskett, Marcia Dalmida; adopted children, Lee Vanterpool; son-in-law, Myron Dalmida; sister-in-law, Earla Jackson; grandchildren, Kanika Roberts, Kalila Roberts, Craig Garrett, Cerene Abramsen, Shenisha Hampton, Cassandra Mathurin, Tyrese Dalmida; great-grandchildren, Ja’shira Magras, Vaynae Daley, Demetri Charles, Ja’Dejah Sylvester, Tecori Todman, Tejari Moses; nephews, Lionel Sprauve, Victor Vanterpool, Lester Jackson Sr., Wayne Chesterfield, Michael Anthony, Sylvester Anthony Sr., Rolando Vanterpool (Butchy), Clyde Vanterpool, Roy Vanterpool, Reuben Vanterpool;
Godson, Henry Powell; special nephews, Clyde Vanterpool, Roy Vanterpool Sr.; special nieces, Beverly Bev) Adams, Lorraine Sprauve, Lenniece Oviedo, Marilyn Anthony; special cousins, Mariel Matthias, Eglah Clendenin; special friends, Edris Powell, Ruth Powell, Percy Pierre, Irene Scatliffe, Ina Smith, Luz Smith; friend, Paulette Lawrence (caretaker), Nealia Sprauve; nieces, Brenda Johnson, Phyllis Sprauve, Alita Simon, Linda Titre, Lucinda Jackson, Sandra (Sandy) Jackson, Aethra (Terry) Edwards, Claudette Dalmida, Beverly Adams; the Jackson, Matthias, Abott and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Transportation to the funeral will be provided from Cruz Bay ferry dock to Calvary Baptist Church in Coral Bay, St. John.
The viewing will be Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Coral Bay, St. John, with the service following at 10 to 11 a.m. Interment is at Calabash Boom Cemetery, St. John.
The family requests that attendees wear shades of green.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
