Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Limmington “Ton” Ward, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands who passed away peacefully March 12th 2023, at his residence at the age of 78, surrounded by his family. The Funeral Service Celebrating his Life will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at The Turnbull’s Funeral Home Chapel. The first viewing will be held at 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the funeral home. The second viewing will be held the morning of the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Ton was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. George and Mrs. Fredrica Ward; wife, Hillarine E. Ward; brothers, Charles and Lewis Wendell Ward; sisters, Francil Hull, Mavis Ward, Sylvia Claxton and Bernice Walters.
“Ton” is survived by his two children, son, Aaron Ward and daughter, Naydia Ward; daughter-in-law, Kirsten J. Petty; son-in-law, Collister M. Fahie; grandchildren, Nevaeh C. Ward, N’Kaya M. Monchery and Noah R.A. Fahie; brothers, Calvin Ward, Casval “Eddie” Ward and Rondad “Ronnie” Ward; sisters, Mildred Stanley and Ursula “Estelle” Martin; sisters-in-law, Ruth Ward, Heather Ward and Margaret Ward and brother-in-law Rowan Martin Sr., many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
