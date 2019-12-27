Lindo Pierre, 67, was born Feb. 26, 1952, on the island of Dominica to Mable Pierre (Stewart) and Edward Pierre. He departed from this world Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Schneider Medical Center on St. Thomas, USVI.
He was married to Mavis Pierre for 24 loving years.
Lindo worked at various companies on St. Thomas as an automobile mechanic as well as an independent mechanic.
He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Mavis; children, Sheridan Pierre, Lieberson Pierre, Charmaine Pierre-Warner, Larry Pierre, Kendell Pierre, Shawna Callwood, and Kiman Sylvester; stepchildren, Jessica Constantine and James Browne; grandchildren, Keymoree Hodge, Macoree Barry, Ja’Quan Gumbs, Shawnoree Heyliger, Lyla Velazquez, Ashanti Constantine, Azeesa Joseph, Tishaun Jr., Tianna and Tiniya Bute, Daynayjah, Talib, Tyler, Kyla, Azaye, Le’Caydi, Larkoi, Larkai, Layla, Jonelle, Kaliek and Kendall Pierre; great-grandchild, Kalias Hodge; son-in-law, Terence Warner; daughters-in-law, Aldine Joseph-Pierre, Sheniqua Rouse-Pierre, Siblings, Teresa Cuffy, Joseph, Jefferson, Henry and Curtis Pierre; ex-wife, Marcella Pierre; special niece and nephew, Helen (Ilene) George and Zaca George; and a host of other family members too numerous to mention; and friends, John de Jongh Jr. and Cecil de Jongh, Randolph David, Tamara Liddie-Pierre, Selene Monsanto-Hanson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial today at Holy Family Catholic Church. The viewing begins at 9 a.m. with mass immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
