Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Lindon Samuel, affectionately known as “Crasha,” on December 15, 2022.
Lindon “Crasha” Samuel is survived by his wife: Sheneka Bonelli-Samuel; mother: Delores Hernandez Samuel; father: Alfred Fredericksen; sons: Rasheem, Malik, Shaya and Shane; daughters: Jalila and Allana; mother-in-law: Carol Bonelli; sisters: Jacqueline Graham, Lorraine Auguste, Maxine Heyliger, Bernice Samuel; sister-in-law: Saheida Pickering; brother-in-law: Kaunda Emmanuel; aunts: Debbie, Laverne, Maud, Lorraine and Dorothy Issac, Ana George, and Olga Grosvenor; uncles: Teburtus Samuel, Lemuel, Malvern, Clayton, and David Issac, James and Alrick George; nephews, nieces, and cousins too numerous to mention.
The family request white attire or all shades of blue only pants/skirts to be worn. No Denim pants.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
Tributes begin at 9:00 am – 10:00 am with service to follow at 10:00 am. Interment Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolence, or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
