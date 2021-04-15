We announce the passing of Ms. Linelle Ione Williams Fonseca on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.
She was born May 21,1932, on the beautiful island of Tortola. She is the sixth of eight children born to Charles Frederick Williams and Virginia Constantia Todman Williams. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Olive Williams Garwood, Edith Williams Todman, Gladys Williams Bastian; brothers, Stanley Williams and Earlin Williams; and great-grandchild, Kye Fonseca.
She was survived by her sisters, Ilva Williams Harris and Doris Williams Powell; all of her seven children, Ray Fonseca and Dr. Allen Steve Fonseca of St. Thomas, Charles Earnest Fonseca and his wife Gwendolyn of Detroit, Jewel Ione Williams, Felecia Leticia Fonseca, Alecia Verna Fonseca, all three of Texas, and Frank Leslie Fonseca and his wife Minerva of Tortola; her grandchildren, Eugene Joseph Jr. (Kirstie), Freddie Futcher Jr., Riise Fonseca Walker (Michael), Jerry Fonseca (Debra), Frank/Najieb Fonseca Jr., Francesca Fonseca, Cherise Fonseca, Faith Williams, Nefta Fonseca (Elda), Niareba Fonseca Kidd (Scott), Nokoa Fonseca (Quinn), Teneshia LaFayé (Erica), Akeem Fonseca, Alia Fonseca, Allene Fonseca, Amber Fonseca, Angelique Fonseca, Alania Fonseca, Alexis Fonseca, Annaleise Fonseca, David Fonseca, Malon Thomas, Francisco Fonseca, Sergio Fonseca and his wife Shamara MarioFonseca; and her great-grandchildren, Olivia and Tenor Joseph, Jalen, and Kamari Walker, Dishawn Fonseca/Rasheed, Mekhi and Zakaiyah Eatman, Ayala, Howard, Anais Jones, Nefta and Nayeli Fonseca, Darian (Vanessa) and Demetri Wright, and Malon Jr. and Makai Thomas.
She was also survived by her great-great-grandchildren, Jazziel Wright; 12 nieces, Marilyn, Shirley, Lucia, Lorna, Barbara, Alicia, Zina, Brenda, Lisa, Tammie, Tanya, Sandra; 13 nephews, Elroy, Aubrey, Clifton, Cecil, Clarence, Leroy, Leslie, Lincoln, Lionel, Paul, Robert, Wilford, Samuel; and a host of other family members, great-nieces and nephews, close friends, and work associates.
She emigrated to St. Thomas in the 1950s to further her education and enrolled in night school at Charlotte Amalie High School where she received her diploma. She attended the University of the Virgin Islands and obtained a degree in police science and administration in 1987. She retired from the V.I. Police Department in May 1992. Rest in Peace, Mom. We all love you.
The viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. today at the Methodist Christ Church, followed by the service at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.