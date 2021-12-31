It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend, Linton R. Lake. He passed away in Washington, D.C., in November, surrounded by his wife and children.
Linton Lake is survived by his wife, Odalie Lake; daughters, Tisha and Natasha Lake; son, Darron Lake; daughter-in-law, Shadee Lake; two grandsons, Andre’ and Jalen Lake; sisters, Linda Haymon and Daphne Barnes; brothers, Alington and Evan Lake; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many friends and clients too numerous to mention.
Linton served the Virgin Islands community for more than 51 years in tax consulting and accounting services. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service and celebration of his life on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the City Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 55 Dronningens Gade. The service will also be streamed online via City Seventh-day Adventist Church Youtube channel.
All attendees are requested to adhere to all protocols, guidelines and mandates as stated by the CDC and V.I. Health Department due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, to include, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.
