It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Mr. Lionel A. Eddy Sr., who passed away peacefully at home Aug. 18, 2021, at the age of 72.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Howes; mother, Sylvia Eddy; and brother, Donaldson Eddy.
He is survived by his estranged wife, Cheryl Eddy; sons, Lionel A. Eddy Jr. (Joann Farley-Eddy) and Jemuel Eddy (Alexandra Eddy); daughters, Nolma Eddy, Yonetta Francis (Dean Francis), and TeWanna Eddy; special friend and caretaker, Adeline Jones; brothers, Alphonso, Ezekiel, Vamon and Shemiah Eddy; sisters, Vida Howes, Helen, Albertha, Jennifer, Tallahina and Magdeline Eddy; 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and lots more family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel with services to follow immediately at 11 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
