Lionel A. Hermon
The family of Lionel A. Hermon, also known as “Nard,” regrets to announce his passing on July 11, 2020, in New York.
Lionel was born on February 25, 1925, to Estella Gibbs and Leslie Hermon. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Evelyn Hermon Brathwaite as well as Ilva, Lillian and Una Hermon.
Lionel is survived by the following: his daughters, Monique Hermon-Perkins, Dina and Danette Hermon; son, Delvin Lionel Hermon; godchild, Irene Goodings and Michelle Hermon Nicks; grandchildren, Shanee, Shawon and Shamoi Whyte; great-grandchildren, Aequosae, Shemalarlia and Aequshae Pennyfeather; nephews, Kenneth Hermon Sr., Franklin Brathwaite Sr., Roy Mercer, James Martin Sr. and Edward Brathwaite; nieces, Almira Smith, Olivine, Corine, Nytha Brathwaite, Zandra A. Ritter, Alicia Brathwaite-Jennings, Linda Gerard and Edith Joshua (loving caretaker, New York); and a host of family, friends and loved ones too numerous to mention.
Viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas. The Celebration of Life will commence immediately after at 10 a.m., also at Lutheran Church of the Reformation. Internment will take place at the family’s Coki Point burial ground.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times.
