Lionel Theodore Boschulte, 84 of Solberg 80, departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was born July 21, 1938 on the island of St. Thomas and was the eldest son of the late Ann Simeon Boschulte and Louis Joseph Theodore Boschulte. Lionel attended Dober School, George Washington School and graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School, Class of 1955. He continued his education at Hampton Institute earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He joined the U.S. Army and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in Corp of Engineers and was also a member of the National Guard.
Lionel is preceded in death by his wife Lydia Haynes Boschulte and two older siblings Alfred Boschulte and Alice Boschulte Stephens.
He will be remembered by his four children Lionel Boschulte II, Lynda Boschulte, Laura Boschulte and Luz Boschulte; daughter-in-law, Kelishea Boschulte; seven Grandchildren, Lynnette Boschulte, Lillianna Francis, Lauryn Boschulte, Lavianna Jackson, Layla Jackson, Jaden Jackson and Leynia Benjamin; nine siblings, Anthony, Louis, James, Ellen Murraine, Emile, Randolph, Christian, Evelyn Hairston, and Bernard; brothers-in-law, Orville Haynes, Jon Padilla; sisters-in-law, Marlene Boschulte, Angel Boschulte, Brenda Boschulte, Faye Boschulte, Ermin Boschulte, Yvette Boschulte, Mydia Haynes; special family friends, Devin Rauson, Jimmie Jackson, Keith Benjamin, and Lisa Morciglio, Simeon, Newton, Monsanto, Moolenaar, Turbe, and Sibilly family; along with numerous other family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals, 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Viewing will be held at 7:30 a.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral. Interment will be at Western Cemetery, #1.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions, condolences, or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
