Lisa N. Langrehr, 52, of St. Thomas, formerly of Minneapolis, Minn., died at her residence in St. Thomas.
Lisa was born in Korea and had lived in St. Thomas many years. She was a long term employee of Tickles restaurant in Crown Bay.
She leaves friends and customers too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation Monday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
