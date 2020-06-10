Family and friends are advised of the death of Lisle Anthony Evelyn Sr., who passed away quietly from this life into life eternal on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Montgomery, Ala.
Lisle Anthony Evelyn Sr. was born Oct. 6, 1931, to Lisle Aubrey Evelyn and Ellen Jeffers-Evelyn in Butler's Village in Nevis, West Indies.
Lisle received his early education through private school. As a young man he travelled across to St. Kitts to seek employment. During the years he shifted from different estates and became the manager for the Stapleton's sugar estate. He always said that a friend of his got him in "good trouble" when he introduced him to a pretty young woman who was a nurse from Anguilla. This "pretty" young woman was none other than Petronella Petty, who was working at Cunningham Hospital. Lisle and Petronella were married Sept. 8, 1966. Out of this union came three children, Lisa Ann Irin, Lisle Anthony Jr. (Tony), and Deedae Anthea Monica.
In February 1977, Lisle and family became permanent residents of the United States. He resigned from the St. Kitts Sugar Association and from December 1977 the family made St. Thomas their home.
He worked as general manager with Contant Flower Shop, and he began thinking about opening his own shop, which he did. Its name was Blossom Elegant. Through the years, Lisle remained faithful to his church; he was an Anglican and found that All Saints Cathedral was the ideal church for his family and likewise All Saints Cathedral School.
His dream came true when he was appointed junior warden and then senior warden of the vestry. For the last 43 years at All Saints Cathedral, Lisle loved and was loved by one and all. He was also a member of the Usher Guild, a member of the Men's Fellowship, a school board member, a sexton, and was involved in all other church and school activities.
Preceding Lisle in death were his father, Lisle Aubrey Evelyn; mother, Ellen Jeffers-Evelyn; brothers, Phillip Luis Evelyn, John Evelyn and the last child, George, who died at about 2 years old; and one sister, Iris Evelyn-Cole in Nevis.
Lisle Evelyn Sr. was survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Petronella Petty-Evelyn; their children, Lisle Anthony Evelyn Jr. (Tony) and his wife Morven Evelyn, Lisa Ann Irin Evelyn, and Deedae Anthea Evelyn; grandchildren, Maria G. Evelyn (Ponchie), Lisle Evelyn III (Junie), Dakota Minick, Lilah Evelyn, and Laila Evelyn; great-granddaughter, Leah Evelyn and her mother Candice; brothers, Arthur Evelyn and his family in Nevis, Kendrick (Ken) Evelyn and his wife Maria Evelyn of Nevis; nieces, nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews in St. Kitts, Nevis, England, Canada, and the USA; the All Saints Cathedral Church and All Saints School family.
People from all walks of life were friends and special to Lisle Evelyn Sr. And he was a friend to all.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family cannot gather. We, the family, pray that we will be able to keep a memorial for Lisle Anthony Evelyn Sr. soon. May God bless you all. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 15, with tributes from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services to follow right after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
