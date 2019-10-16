Family and friends are advised of the passing of Liston Wellington Bailey Sr. on Sept. 21, 2019, in Mobile, Ala., at the age of 82.
Liston W. Bailey Sr. was a retired V.I. police officer and was also a lead court security officer for the St. Thomas-St. John federal courthouse. Previously, he worked in the New York City hospital system as a Licensed Practical Nurse and served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his spouse, Barbara Morriessette-Bailey; sons, Liston Bailey Jr., Patrice Bailey, Jeffery Morriessette Sr.; daughters, Laura Velinor, Luna Riley, Barbara Gina Morriessette-Zellner; daughter-in-law, Gabrielle Bailey; son-in-law, Trevor Velinor, Adrian Riley; sisters, Ruby Gomez Wilson, Marguerita Dyer Johnson; brothers, Robert Bailey, David Powell; sister-in-law, Athenia Sewer Bailey; grandchildren, Lionel Bailey, Keith Bailey, William Bailey, Julie Jefferson, Jabari Velinor, Jamila Velinor, Medeline Bailey, Quinn Bailey, Chalea Zellner, Elexica Morriessette-Hodge, Ricky Zellner; and great-grandchildren, Vanessa Bailey, Larissa Bailey, Aliyah Bailey, Keith Bailey, Jr., Earl Hodge lll.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Hurley’s Funeral Home from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The second viewing will be Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Memorial Moravian Church from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The service will follow at 9:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
