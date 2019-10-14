Family and friends are advised of the passing of Liston Wellington Bailey, Sr. on September 21, 2019 in Mobile, Alabama at the age of 82.
Liston W. Bailey, Sr. was a retired VI Police Officer and was also a Lead Court Security Officer for the St. Thomas/St.John Federal Courthouse. Previously, he worked in the New York City hospital system as a Licensed Practical Nurse and served in the US Army.
He is survived by his spouse, Barbara Morriessette-Bailey;
Sons: Liston Bailey, Jr., Patrice Bailey, Jeffery Morriessette, Sr.
Daughters: Laura Velinor, Luna Riley, Barbara Gina Morriessette-Zellner;
Daughter-in-law: Gabrielle Bailey;
Son-in-law: Trevor Velinor, Adrian Riley
Sisters: Ruby Gomez Wilson, Marguerita Dyer Johnson;
Brothers: Robert Bailey, David Powell; Sister-in-law: Athenia Sewer Bailey; Grandchildren: Lionel Bailey, Keith Bailey, William Bailey, Julie Jefferson, Jabari Velinor, Jamila Velinor, Medeline Bailey, Quinn Bailey, Chalea Zellner, Elexica Morriessette-Hodge, Ricky Zellner; Great Grandchildren: Vanessa Bailey, Larissa Bailey, Aliyah Bailey, Keith Bailey, Jr., Earl Hodge lll.
First viewing will be held on October 17, 2019 at Hurley’s Funeral Home from 7:30pm to 9:00pm. Second viewing will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Memorial Moravian Church from 9:00am-9:30. Service will follow at 9:30am
Interment at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix
For online directions and condolences please visit us at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
