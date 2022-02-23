Friends and relatives are advised of the passing Loren Hedrington George. She was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the age of 62.
Loren was born in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and spent all of her childhood years in Hospital Ground (Round the field). She is a graduate of the Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1977.
She is survived by her mother, Vivian I. Francis; husband, Verne H. George Sr; mother-in-law, Ms. Erma Dowe George; children, Verne H. George Jr, Dale O. Brown, Dion L. George; daughters-in-law, Dr. Jennifer P. Brown, Stephanie George; brothers, Lenny Hedrington Sr, Elmo Francis, Rudolph Hedrington; sisters, Wanda Burns, Lisa Hodge; sisters-in-law, Alicia George Guiler, Velma George, Marion Hedrington, Ursula L. Francis; brothers-in-law, Allen George, Ashley George, Ronald Burns; grandchildren, Amaya J. Brown, Dominic J. Brown; and aunt, Vancie Evans.
She is also survived by her nieces, Lynette Hedrington, Latoi Hedrington, Alexa Burns, Monet Millin, Shermel E. Francis; nephews, Teshaun J. Francis, Anthony Souza; and goddaughters, Emani Collins, Aminah Abdullah.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the celebration of her life. The first viewing is at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on March 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing is March 3 at V.I. Christian Ministries from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service is from 10: to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home & Crematory Services.
