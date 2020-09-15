We regret to announce the passing of Loretta Ann Parrott, who died April 15, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Lamar J. Walters; daughter, Alexia S. Walters; brothers, Melvin Joseph and Henry Hendrickson; sisters, Priscilla Berry, Carol Foster, Josephine Motyl and Linda Parrott; aunts, Albertina “Tina” Simmons, Ann Berry-Smith and Clarita Berry; uncles, Roy Parrott; grandchildren, Aleya M. Joseph and Asia Z. Dowe; caretaker, Kenatra Joseph; and special cousins, Carmen Bryan and Matos family.
There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
