It is with profound sadness that relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Loretta Lizana Corraspé, who transitioned home on Feb. 21, 2022, at the age of 86 in Jacksonville, Fla. Loretta was born in Newton Ground Village on the island of St. Kitts on March 13, 1936.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria Bradshaw-Lake and Albon Ross of Newton Ground Village, and granddaughter, Sherrice Richardson-Lopéz.
She is survived by her son and caregiver, Dennis “Texx” Richardson; daughter,: Mayretta “Toni” Evans of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; son, Clement (wife Cheryl) Richardson of Jacksonville; brothers, Charles (wife Rehena) Lake and Venrick Lake of Ft. Lauderdale, Elkanah and Reuben “Turkey” Lake of St. Kitts; grandchildren, Maurice, Michael and Fabriise Richardson, Amelia Corraspé, Devante Crooke, Jehoshua Evans; Melissa Richardson, Sedette Richardson-Hunt and Aldecio Richardson; great-grandchildren, Vanisha Richardson, Jaiyla Zuo, Michael Richardson Jr., Cherrice Richardson, Tyriise Richardson, Gavin Hunt and Maxamillian Richardson; and great-great-grandchild, Zy’aira Gaurreau.
Also left to mourn are Stacy Lake, Suzette Matthew, Hudson Liburd, John “Bullman” Glasgow, Verona Green, Myrtle Peters, Henry “Bo” Thomas, Gwenette Hodge, Bill and Beverly Horne, Leroy and Cheryl Brantley, ShaSharon Baker, Peggy Ford, Abegaelle Laveille, the Bloyce, Francis, Lake, Ottley and Gumbs families, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Florida, St. Kitts, Anguilla and throughout the Caribbean.
Loretta Lizana Corraspé made her home in Jacksonville after her retirement on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. She lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and friend.
The viewing will be held Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at CL Page Mortuary in Jacksonville, Fla. (904-353-4434), with cremation following. Respects and tributes can be given during the funeral service.
