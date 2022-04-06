We announce the passing of Loriel Henardo Hodge on March 19, 2022. He was affectionately called Lorie or George.
He leaves to mourn his children, Lionel Hodge, Lisa Hodge-Andrey, Latoya and Dr. Lynell Hodge; brothers, Leando and Lindel Hodge; sisters, Dotsie, Janet and Annet Hodge, Juliet Hughes and Dr. Joyce Wilkins; very close friends, Sandra and Latoya Davis, Leon “Sandman” Rhymer, Everad “Butch” Hodge and Ulyn Caines.
He also leaves to mourn his grandchildren and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Loriel will be sorely missed.
May he rest in peace.
