The Donovan family --- Viola, mother; Leonice, sister; and Llewellyn, brother --- regrets to inform the community of the passing of their daughter and sister, Lorna Donovan-Lewis, who passed away on the eve of May 9, 2022, at D. Orlando Smith Hospital in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands.
Additionally, she leaves to mourn her passing an adopted daughter, Ieshia Kura Henry-Robinson; son-in-law, Stanton Michael Robinson; grandbaby, Makayla LaToya Robinson; uncles, Dennis Donovan Sr. and Elvitte Donovan, New York; and numerous cousins in the BVI, the USVI, and mainland United States.
A member of the CAHS Class of 1971, she has many friends and acquaintances.
The viewing for Lorna Donovan-Lewis will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at the City Seventh-day Adventist Church at No. 55 Dronningens Gade, next to L&C Milliner's Department Store on St. Thomas. The service will follow immediately. The family kindly requests that shades of pink be worn.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
