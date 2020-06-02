Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Lorna E. Greig, lovingly known as Girlie, on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Lorna is survived by her three children, Russell Jr., Renee and Robert Greig; two daughters-in-law, Judith and Natasha Greig; sister, Julie Black; seven grandchildren, Adissa, Russell III, Adeja, A’Launi, Jovanna, Anaya, and Roumell Greig; nephew, Dr. Raymond Black; niece, Leslie-Anne Black; and extended family and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial mass in celebration of Lorna’s life will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Holy Family Catholic Church building fund in Lorna’s honor: P.O. Box 502218, St. Thomas, V.I. 00805.
