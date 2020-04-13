Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Lorna E. Greig, lovingly known as Girlie, on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Lorna is survived by her three children, Russell Jr., Renee and Robert Greig; two daughter-in-laws, Judith and Natasha Greig; sister, Julie Black; seven grandchildren, Adissa, Russell III, Adeja, A’Launi, Jovanna, Anaya and Roumell Greig; nephew, Dr. Raymond Black; niece Leslie-Anne Black; and extended family and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial in celebration of Lorna’s life will be held at a later date due to the factors presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, you may send tributes to lgreigtributes@gmail.com.
Thank you for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support. It has provided much needed comfort as we navigate through these uncertain times. Stay safe and healthy. Love from the heart.
