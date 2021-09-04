Louella (Lulu) Elena Smith-Rabsatt, 74, of Stone Mountain, Ga., passed away Aug. 17, 2021, in Decatur, Ga., after battling cancer.
Louella was born in Frederiksted, St. Croix, USVI, to Hezekiah E. and Marion M. Smith on July 13, 1947. She married Dr. Sidney Rabsatt on June 28, 1969, at St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Frederiksted and had three children. She graduated from the University of the Virgin Islands and Florida State University with a master’s in social work. She also studied creative writing at Mercer University.
Louella worked for Dekalb County Public Schools, Georgia Child and Protective Services, and most recently Dekalb Technical Institute and Adult Education Center as a GED teacher. She enjoyed fashion, painting, traveling, taking photos of her family and friends, and debating politics. She was also an active member of Atlanta’s Caribbean community, as well as St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Stone Mountain.
Louella was a loving, generous, and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who always thought of others and how she could make their lives easier. She will be missed.
Louella is survived by husband, Dr. Sidney Rabsatt; children, Simona Rabsatt Butler, Sidney Rabsatt II, and Sabrina Rabsatt; son-in-law, Larry Butler; daughter-in-law, Gökçe Rabsatt; bonus grandchildren, Nigel Miller, Nala Miller, Braydon Butler, Alexander White and Riayn McDonald; sisters, Paulette Hodge, Alfreda Ovesen, Beverly Smith-Stalliard, Marjorie Smith and respective families; sisters-in-law, Leota Rabsatt Somme, Rita Rabsatt Gordon, Eileen and Pauline Rabsatt, Ealsie Lewis Turnbull and respective families; brothers: families of the late Alfred and Harold Smith; brothers-in-law, Alphonse Stalliard, Rueben Rabsatt; cousins: families of the late Ethanie Smith Francis, Alice Smith Nielsen, James and Charles Hendricks, Charles and Adella Simpson and family; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Hendricks and Hezekiah Smith; brothers, Herbert, Alfred and Harold Smith; sisters, Elisa Smith, Harriet Francis, Helen Logan, Alice James, Annette Smith; brothers-in-law, Svend Ovesen Jr. and Edwin Turnbull; nephews, Adrian Solomon, Stanley Hodge, Kelvin E. Woodson, Svend Oveson III; nieces, Diana Dawson, Kerisa Smith-Grayson; and cousin, James Frances.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Frederiksted Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home in La Grande Princesse, Christiansted, St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.