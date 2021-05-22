Louis Baptiste
Louis (Lou) Baptiste, age 91, of Gahanna, Ohio, died peacefully on May 17, 2021.
Mr. Baptiste was born March 27, 1930, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, as the only son of Louis Philip Baptiste and Louise (Alma) Berry Baptiste. He spent his childhood surrounded by numerous cousins. He was a member of the St. Anne’s Chapel in Frenchtown and served as an altar boy and attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School.
Mr. Baptiste was inducted to the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952 and served in Korea. He married Betty Sue Bays on Sept. 29, 1952. He retired from the State of Ohio in the State Architects Office after 30 years of service. After his wife’s passing, he remarried Mary M. Thompson in July, 2002. He enjoyed traveling, planting flowers and plants (green thumb extraordinaire), cooking, bowling, golf, and bingo. He had a great sense of humor and liked to laugh.
He enjoyed spending time with his family. Mr. Baptiste was survived by his children, Gary (Cynthia-dec.), Brian (Sheryl), Myla (Edmund); his grandchildren, Christopher (Victoria), Jonathan, Scott, Trent (Sarah); and great-grandchildren, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Betty Bays Baptiste and Mary Thompson Baptiste. A visitation was held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Road N (St. Rt. No. 256), Pickerington, Ohio 43147.
A funeral service will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 1051 Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, with Fr. David Young officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
