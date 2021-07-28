It is with great sadness that we announce the passing onto glory of Louis “Ray” Greaux Jr., who died July 21, 2021, peacefully at home.
He was born Oct. 15, 1942, to Zora Heyliger Francis and Louis Greaux on St Thomas, both of whom are deceased.
Louis “Ray” Greaux worked for more than 30 years at the V.I. Property and Procurement Department's Motor Pool Unit.
He was survived by his wife, Juliet Francis Greaux; special aunt/mother, Bericia Lewis; sisters, Cheryl Chaney and Desiree Francis Harrigan; brother, Glen A. Francis; daughters, Jasmine Greaux and Jennifer Greaux-Gist; grandchildren, Lequan Gregory, Dominque, Jordina and Gabriel Gist; sister-in-law, Cicely B. Francis; brothers-in-law, Dewey Chaney, Charles Harrigan; aunts, Bernice Thomas Heyliger, June Heyliger; nieces, Trisha Francis Allen, Tynell Francis, Tiffani Francis, Monet Francis-Gardner, Nysha Harrigan; nephews, Cory Chaney, Craig Chaney, Nymoi Cannonier, Glenn Shakir Francis; cousins, Wayne Sprauve, Denise Moron, Deborah Martin, Claudette Heyliger, Sherwood Heyliger Jr., Derek Heyliger, Barbara Heyliger, Simone Canton, Allison Heyliger-Adeyemi, Patricia Leonard, Alicia Thomas-Carty, Lauren Heyliger, Sherlaine Heyliger, Simone Heyliger, E’thegra Joseph Symonette, Orie Vialet, Paul Moron Jr., Moire Moron, Chet and Chezni Smith, John Heyliger and April Heyliger, Rashad Sprauve, Shamika Sprauve, Ramelle D. Martin and many more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. A second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, followed by a 10 a.m. service at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The interment is private.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
