Funeral services for Louis Isaiah Jackson, better known as Joe, is set for Friday, June 26.
The first viewing is Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m. The second viewing is Friday, June 26, at Cruz Bay Baptist Church in Pine Peace, St. John, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The service is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The burial is at Calabash Boom Cemetery in Coral Bay, St. John.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lionel Jackson Sr.; daughter, Carolyn Jackson-Williams; and close friend, Ina Lee.
He was survived by his wife, Earla Jackson; son, Lester Jackson Sr.; daughters, Lucinda Jackson, Lenniece Oviedo, Linda Titre; sisters, Lillian Plaskett, Joan Thomas, Ruth Vanterpool, Hilda Anthony; son-in-law, Ralph Titre Sr.; daughters-in-law, Sonya Jackson, Justina Jackson; sisters-in-law, Ammedah Mumin, Judith Martinez, Roxanne Robinson; brother-in-law, David Dalmida; grandchildren, Kibwe George, Onika, Sasha, Khalif Williams, Loran, Ronald, Leonard, LaShawn, Lionel Jr., Jamal, and Latiah Jackson, Kenisha, Shaquilla, and Lester Jackson Jr., Dale Brathwaite Sr., Ralph Titre Sr., Raheem, Rasheek’ka, Rahkeem Titre, Tamara Jackson; great- grandchildren, Jariah and Princeton George, Jaythen, Arriola, Keyaan, and Khair Williams, Dasia, Jaheem, Dale Jr., DeJanae, De’Janique, Ja’Quan, Nevawn Brathwaite, Ralph III, Laila, Leah, and Riya Titre, Raheem Jr., Taemoi, Rashad, and Rae’Nyah Titre, Chiquam Jackson, Jasim Lewis, Kayden Jackson, Melvin Ramirez DeJus Jr., Hemani and Nevaeh Leggett, Jah’Hi, Jah’Vier, Jah’Karie, Josiah, and Re’Jai Jackson, Liyan Jackson, Mae’Kayla Skelton, and Si’Mya Potter; and close friends, Eulita Jacobs, Meredith Fletcher, Alston Smith, Denzel Liburd, Vernon Prentice, Doreen Callwood, Marlene Casimir, Beatrice Dalmida, Doreen James, Mrs Dorice Dorsett, Mrs. Doreth Gumbs, Franklin Smith Sr.
The family is requesting that attendees wear shades of blue or pastel-colored attire. Additionally, attendees must wear face masks during the viewing and church service.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.