We announce the passing of military police veteran Louis Joseph Berry on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Elphege and Angelina Marie Berry; his brothers, Lawrence (Larry) and Andre Berry; his sisters, Marie (Val) Berry and Emelda Ann Querrard; and his godchild, Julia Alsina.
He was survived by his wife, Maria Berry; his adopted sons, Jerry (and Laura) Berry, Michael (and Louanne) Berry; grandchildren, Kenneth, Jacob, Rebecca and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Olivia, Virginia, Elijah and Thomas; his brothers, Arthur, Cyril, Emile, Francis, Milton and Michael Berry; his sisters, Evadnie Querrard, Noreen LaPlace, Angela Bryan and Ellen Berry Gillott; his sisters-in-law, Gloria, Velma, Clely, Anna, Carol Berry, Rita Bryan and Emelda LaPlace; his brothers-in law, Emanuel (Manny) LaPlace and Teddy Bryan; his special pet, “Sophie Berry” and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Viewing is Monday, January 4, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mass is at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eulogy is 10 minutes prior. Burial will be immediately following at the family plot at Estate Hull.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
