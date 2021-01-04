We announce the passing of Louis Joseph Berry on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
He served in the military police.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Elphege and Angelina Marie Berry; his brothers, Lawrence (Larry) and Andre Berry; his sisters, Marie (Val) Berry and Emelda Ann Querrard; and his godchild, Julia Alsina.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Berry; his adopted sons, Jerry (and Laura) Berry and Michael (and Louanne) Berry; grandchildren, Kenneth, Jacob, Rebecca and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Olivia, Virginia, Elijah and Thomas; brothers, Arthur, Cyril, Emile, Francis, Milton and Michael Berry; sisters, Evadnie Querrard, Noreen LaPlace, Angela Bryan and Ellen Berry Gillott; sisters-in-law, Gloria, Velma, Clely, Anna, Carol Berry, Rita Bryan and Emelda LaPlace; brothers-in law, Emanuel (Manny) LaPlace and Teddy Bryan; his special pet, “Sophie Berry”; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The eulogy will be at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Burial will be immediately follow at the family plot in Estate Hull.
Due to the global pandemic, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a memory or message at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.