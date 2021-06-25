Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Louise A. B. Henry on May 30, 2021, at the age of 85 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Baptiste.
Louise A. B. Henry was survived by her husband, Charles A. Henry Sr.; son, Charles A. Henry Jr.; daughter, Vivian J. Henry; grandchildren, Sherese L. Potter, Kenya M. Charles, Chaprece L. Henry, Tiffany E.N. Henry; Tia I. Henry, Richard Baptiste, Clara Baptiste, Tramaine Baptiste, Jermaine Baptiste, Karolynne Baptiste, Richard Baptiste, Khalia Baptiste and Khadia Baptiste; great-grandchildren, Samayah Potter, DeVonte Potter, Sinai Baptiste, Isaiah Prather, Trayson Donovan, Arianna Buchanan, Jordyn Baptiste, Gery Smith, Ge’Vani Smith, Milani Raynard, Shamar Davis Jr. and Sanaa Davis; sister, Elma Hodge; brother, Charles Henry Barnes; adopted children, John Mardenborough, Glendora Brooks, Susan Donovan, Cher Comissiong and Dawn Armstrong; nieces and nephews, Lorraine Schneider and family, Lucia Hodge and family, Joseph Hodge and family and Conrad Gulier; special cousins, Beulah Joseph, Aubrey and Lyra Anthony, Evelyn Foy Alfred Haynes, Gladise Faulkner-Connor, Verne Faulkner Jr., Alda Faulkner-Frazer, Michille Turnbull, Everad Petersen, Agnes Petersen and Kurt Vialet; godchildren, Carol Rhymer, Winifred Anthony-Todman, Ruby Bass; special friends, Mavis Robles, Calma Gumbs, Donald and Cheri Cole, Patricia Prince, Doris Henneman, Cassandra Fahie, Stephanie Francis, Errin H. JeanBaptiste, Kamille Hoheb, Jean Smalls, Monique Jasper, Charlotte Blake, BugzRUs Volkswagen Club, the Rev. Dr. Cotroy W.M. Jarvis and members of Memorial Moravian Church; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Tuesday, June 29, at Memorial Moravian Church. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., with services immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Memorial Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.