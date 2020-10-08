With the deepest sorrow, we regret to announce that Louise Smith passed away in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 18, 2020, her 90th birthday.
She was born on St. Thomas and resided there until September 2017 when she sadly left the island due to the destruction of her house caused by Hurricane Irma.
She worked for Cinema Associates for many years, which she enjoyed and demonstrated reliability, dedication and loyalty. Many who did not know her personally may remember her as the beautiful lady with a radiant smile who sold tickets at the former Cinema One theater back in the day, which was especially known for its popular Saturday matinees featuring karate movies. Her late husband -- David “Smitty” -- managed the theater and maintained decorum despite the very exuberant audience.
She was a loving, devoted, nurturing and caring wife and mother. She also displayed these qualities to the rest of her family and friends. She loved St. Thomas and touched many in the community with her kind and sensitive nature and her sparkling personality. Many may not know that she possessed a quiet strength, which was most recently exemplified when she stayed in her house while it was crumbling around her during Hurricane Irma. She survived the storm with the assistance of her son.
An angel on earth, now she is an angel in heaven.
She is survived by her son, Richard Beers; her daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Mike Jackson; and many other family members and friends.
Because of COVID-19 and due to close family members needing to travel from the states, a service on St. Thomas will be announced at a later date.
