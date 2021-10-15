The funeral service for Lucina Lake of St. John is set for Saturday, Oct. 16.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Ursula Church on St. John. The interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
She is survived by her sister, Irene Stapleton; daughters, Adonna Bartlette and Lorna Bartlette; sons, Mark Lake and David Lake; daughter-in-law, Joya Lake; granddaughters, Claydonna Bartlette, Tara Bartlette, Kai Bartlette, Sherean Joseph, Shaneca Joseph and Azalea Lake; granddaughter-in-law, Marelva Bartlette; grandsons, Dario Bartlette, Travis Bartlette, Philson Joseph and Azhar Lake;great-granddaughters, Tamyra Bartlette, Tummyah Bartlette, Teyah Bartlette, Tavoria Bartlette, Atasia Gordon, NaLeigh Joseph, Shyra Joseph, Shyane Joseph, and Daniella Knight-Bartlette; great-grandsons, Adahni Gordon, Kaije’ Joseph, Amaziah Fredrick and Elijah Thomas-Bartlette; and relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.