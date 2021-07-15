We announce the passing of our beloved Lucina Robert Jarvis, who died June 21, 2021.
Lucina Robert Jarvis was survived by three children, Ivor Jarvis Jr., Cellestina “Suzie” Jarvis and Curtis “Snappa” Jarvis; two sisters and one brother in Antigua and the BVI; and one sister in Boston, Mass.; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral will take place Saturday, July 17, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service starting at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
In addition, please adhere to CDC guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
