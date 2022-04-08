Lucy Vigilant-Smith was a native of La Plaine, Dominica (Nature Island), born Jan. 18, 1963.
She moved to New York City as a young adult to further her education and to build a better life for her family. Lucy received a bachelor’s degree in economics, a master’s degree in public administration, and a master’s degree in elementary education.
With an unwavering passion for improving her community through the promotion of literacy and sociocultural development, Lucy Vigilant-Smith was the epitome of a servant-leader. She was an impeccable advocate for equitable health and volunteered with outreach programs and with doctors, assisting to provide quality health care for those in need in the Dominican Republic, Nigeria, Venezuela, and West Africa, among others.
Lucy inspired an infectious tenacity in others to tackle issues head on and strive to become leaders and champions. She was dedicated to her community as president of the Park Hill Residents Association. In that position she helped sustain the Park Hill Beautiful Project, organized annual tag sales, garden tours, and its annual residents’ meetings — despite COVID-19 — and published the Park Hill Community newsletter for nine years. Lucy also had a desire to connect families in the community through reading, so she installed and managed Little Free Libraries on the sidewalk in front of her home and at school, circulating hundreds of donated books monthly. She collected new and used books at her school that were slated for recycling to be sent, instead, to Air Jamaica’s Kids Club in Montego Bay, and the College of Hospitality and Vocational Skills in Ocho Rios, and thereby making her mission of literacy an international venture.
Apropos to being a native of Nature Island, Lucy was a garden master. And she didn’t simply have a “green thumb,” but her entire hands were green. She could make anything grow. She frequently ushered friends, families, and visitors through her lush flower and vegetable gardens to experience the awe and wonder of nature, and to instill the responsibility we all share as caretakers to restore and maintain the balance God intended for Earth.
Lucy’s generous spirit and unwavering dedication to her work are self-evident by the numerous success stories shared about her indelible impact on her students, fellow teachers, associates, and children in the community. She exemplified selflessness, enthusiasm, courage, compassion, and perseverance; traits proven to be essential keys to her success as an effective leader.
At the heart of Lucy’s life was her spirituality, her deep faith in God, and her constant nourishing of a hopeful heart. During Woden’s History Month in March, Lucy was honored via proclamation by the Westchester County legislator for her leadership and advocacy for women.
Lucy Vigilant-Smith, 59, went on peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 26, following a brief illness. She was surrounded by family and friends. Her genuine and loving heart will continue to serve as a beacon of light for her family and community.
Lucy was preceded in death by her father, Michael Drigo.
She is survived by her husband, Dwight Smith; mother, Bertina Lestrade; sisters, Slyvia Pedereaux, Mavis Drigo and Shermaine Drigo; brothers, Angus Drigo and Michael Drigo; son, Eugene Harrigan; daughter-in-law, Antoinette Gibson; and grandchildren, Makayla and Makenzie Harrigan; and a host of beloved friends and family.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, April 9, in New York.
