Luis Beltran Ras died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the age of 97.
Beltran was born in Aruba, but lived in St. Croix for 35 years and worked as a superintendent in the Hess Oil refinery until his retirement. In 1996 he and his wife moved back to Aruba, but St. Croix always remained their second home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Minerva Ras; his daughter, Marta Ras; and grandson Ryan Dubero.
He is survived by his children, Nidia Ras, Carla and Selim Batmanli, Leila Dubero, Luis (Tico) and Sandra Ras, Henry Ras, Jenny Ras, Jairo and Rebeca Ras, Raimo and Donna Ras, Noime and Marilinda Ras, Arleen Ras, Zulimy and Hebert Garcia, Manuel Parilla; grandchildren, Vieris, Geraldine, Eldrick, Rodney, Francis, Lisette, Glenrick, Edward, Tatiana, Michael, Tallin, Luis, Carmen, Alexander, Henry, Shayla, Lymarie, Stephanie, Jasmyeal, Jesenia, Leilani, Nicole, Jairo, Janet, Miguel, Vieris, Kristine, Krystal, Noime Jr., Mariliese, Brianna, Joel, Joally, Jaileen, Leilani, Leimarie; 62 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends in St. Croix, Aruba, the U.S., Colombia, St. Maarten, Curaçao and the Netherlands.
The funeral service will be held in Aruba at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, at the Virgin of Fatima Church. Interment will follow at the Sabana Basora Cemetery.
