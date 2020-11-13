Luis Lindqvist Sr., of Estate Work and Rest, C'sted, transitioned into eternal peace on Nov. 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Lucia Lindqvist; daughter, Anna Lindqvist; son, Joel Lindqvist; and brother, Paul Lindqvist.
He was survived by his daughters, Joanne "Apple" Lindqvist, Angele "Ashan" Lindqvist and Annette Lindqvist Smith; sons, Luis "Kimba" Lindqvist Jr., Leroy "Jah Roy" Lindqvist and Joseph "Joey" Lindqvist; grandchildren, Shenicqua, Sheressa, Jahmal, Shantel, Khadair, Alric, Amber, Ginelle and Zseniyah Lindqvist, Yesenia Banks, Keisha Todman, Nysheba Gibson, Nyabednigo and Nyshani Maddox, Kevin Donovan, Jabari Jackson, Jamira Broussard, Anaheim Rawly and Charles Nibbs; great- grandchildren, Desiree Durant, Kai Clarke, Talent Myers, Justin Taylor, Tailor, Jaimie and Riley O'Farrell, Osiris Broussard, Emma Donovan, Ty'Tiana Johnson, De'Jon Gordon, Nathaniel, Daniel and Nylani Gibson, Malcolm King, Alaria Jibril Lindqvist, Antonio Hunt and Azariyah Ottley; sisters, Leila Lindqvist-Williams, Carmen Lindqvist Collado and Anna Lindqvist Quetel; brothers, Juan "Link" Lindqvist, and Angel "Macho" Lindqvist; nieces, Catherine and Lucy Rojas, Joanne Rucker, Josephine, Lisa, Lucy Ann, Glora-Jean, and Tama Lindqvist, Coreen Lindqvist Daniel, Joanne Quetel, Kathleen Lindqvist Ottley, Carol Lindqvist Daley, Alicia Hines, Susie and Olga Collado; nephews, Paul and George Rojas, Christopher, John, Kevin, Chance, Lucien and Angel Lindqvist, Andrew and Tony Quetel, Richard Collado; brothers-in-law, Julian Quetel, Norton Williams; sisters-in-law, Mary, Mona and Vera Lindqvist; special friends, Hector and Pedro Ortiz, Ronald Schang; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at James Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with the viewing at 10 a.m. and the service beginning at 11 a.m. A private cremation will follow.
