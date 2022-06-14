Luther Aubrey
We regret to announce the passing of Luther Aubrey, who died May 23, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his father, Luther Aubrey; and brother, Antonio Aubrey.
He is survived by his mother, Lillian Aubrey; brothers, Arlington Aubrey Sr., Alfred Aubrey, Allen Aubrey Sr.; sisters, Cleone Berkley, Leona Chinnery, Elaine Aubrey, Clarice Williams, Julie Elliott; nephews, Alvie Rhymer (Maine), Harold Goodings, Alvis Rhymer (Jennifer), Domingo Chinnery Jr. (Cheryl), Arlington Aubrey Jr., Clayton Williams Jr. (Nakeitha) Sean Peters, Allen Aubery Jr., Aaron Aubrey, Keimo Williams (Gracie), Jamal Peters (Jackqueline), Devorn Elliott, Hugh Elliott Jr. ( Kandyce) Eston Turnbull Jr., Neiko Turnbull, Kevin Turnbull (Crystal) Miguel Rivera, Ronnie Johnson Jr. (Yvette) Daniel Elliott, Abekick Hughes, Orlando Peters Jr., Wayne Peters; nieces, Arlene Rhymer-Palmer (Willie) Bernice Elliott (Maurice), Beatricia Chinnery, Laverne Perry (Clarance), Cathleene Simon, Adalene Harbert (Patrick), Echo Jones, Anna Aubrey, Shaurette Peters, Kelly Williams (Brandon), Nekia Turnbull, Christal Blackmon (Eddie) Nicole Aubrey, Monalisa Peters, Carol Peters, Christina Rivera, Alvisha Rhymer.
He also leaves behind great-nephews and great-nieces too numerous to mention; uncle, Carle A. Birch; brother-in-law, Hugh Elliott Sr.; sister-in-law, Sonia Aubrey; godparents, Errol and Irene Goodings; godsisters, Karrenlyn Goodings, Blake Lynda Goodings, Daniel; and godchild, Keisha Testamark.
The first viewing will be held Wednesday, June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be held Thursday, June 16, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Reformation with services at 10 a.m. Interment is at Coki Point Cemetery.
