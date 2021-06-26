Luther Benjamin Jr.
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Luther Benjamin Jr., on June 10, 2021, at the age of 74 at his residence.
Luther Benjamin Jr. was survived by his daughter, Nechelle Benjamin Henley (Tommy Henley); two sisters, Faye O’Connor, Cecilia Troutman; brother, Anthony Benjamin (Beverly Benjamin); granddaughter, Karon Hunt; grandsons, Khamile Hunt, Khalile Benjamin (Kika Benjamin); 15 great-grandkids; one great-great-grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins left behind with cherished memories.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, July 2, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Valentine Edwards
We regret to announce the passing of Valentine Edwards, also known as Sunny and Big Eye, who died June 9, 2021
He was survived by his sons, Kerwin Edwards, aka Unkas, Donald Ramsey, Perry, aka Smash; daughters, Patricia Edwards, Carol Edwards, Wilma Meade; stepdaughter, Glenda Charles; stepson, Terrence Charles; brothers, Carlton Spencer; sisters, Shirley Cheeming, Sadie Rogers; nieces, Ercille Edwards, Joan Loftin, Evette Barry, Amelia and Melda Rogers, Asha Edwards, Aphya and Aaliyah Wheatley; nephews, Leroy Henry Sinreck and Rubul Rogers, Ajani Wheatley; grandchildren, Kirk Pemberton, Odette, Iowa, Coleen, Kimra, Dayo, Omar Edwards, Treason Stephens, Kamal, Michelle, Shakia, Dejoya Meade; great-grandchildren, Tishanda Puran, Kashera Smith, Krillyn Browne, Unique Williams, Shamoi Blyden, Aliaka, Aliesha, Karimah, Jahnisha, Aleak Jr., Kimani, Jahcory Miller, Zaquan and Jahquan Anthony; close friends, Clara George, Analdo and Cathy Grant, Petronella and George Henderson, Olive Queeley, Shirley (McKenon) and Flora Francis, Carmen Williams, Robert Richards, Ronald Martin, Apostle Hyacinth Turnbull; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing is Tuesday, June 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Wednesday, June 30, from 9 to 10 a.m. at City Seventh-day Adventist Church with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Royson Nicolas Jno-Baptiste
We regret to announce the passing of Royson Nicolas Jno-Baptiste, who died June 6, 2021.
He was survived by his mother, Joan Smith Jno-Baptiste; father, Lawrence Jno-Baptiste; brother, Nelson Jno-Baptiste; sisters, Tricia Jno-Baptiste James, Cindy Jno-Baptiste Joseph, Alison Jno-Baptiste; nieces, Nyla James, Ayesha Bibby, K’Lynn Jno-Baptiste; nephews, Caden James, Nelson Jno-Baptiste, Tariq Cuffy, Charles Joseph; sister-in-law, Kernita Jno-Baptiste; brother-in-law, William James; aunts, Magdaline Smith, Agnes Serrant, Lucy John Charles, Cheryl Pendenque, Emanuella Christopher, Edwarline Alfred, Erline, Christalyn, Merlyn Jno-Baptiste, Joycelyn Durand, Linda LeBlanc; uncles, Johnis Smith, Hesford Smith, Symbert Smith, Norman Smith, Morgan Felix, Isaac Pierre, Lindy Jno-Baptiste; great-uncle, Samuel Jones; cousins, Asward Jno-Charles, Jody Smith, Jamal Matthew, Kimmoleah, Samuel, and Doyle Jones, Samuel Jones III; and others too numerous to mention; and special friends, Larry Letang, Robert Laware, Trini, Faris, Dean, Jenna.
The first viewing will be Monday, June 28, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Tuesday, June 29, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
